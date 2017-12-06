STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – The Sterling Fire Department created a non-traditional Christmas light show by synchronizing the lights of their fire house and fire trucks and engines to an amped-up version of Carol of the Bells.
The video was shared by Jason Bostron, Captain at the Sterling Fire Department.
“SFD is getting LIT for Christmas,” Bostron wrote.
The video has been shared over 12,000 times on Facebook and had over 3 million views on news sites in Seattle, Portland, Tampa and New Orleans, Bostron said.
“Our 26 year old son, Roman, has multiple physical and intellectual disabilities including autism, and he LOVES firetrucks. This is his first viewing of your wonderful video (the first of many times he watched it!). I thought you might enjoy seeing the joy you brought others. Thank you and Merry Christmas!!” Angel Grant posted on the Sterling Fire Department’s Facebook page.
“Whoa! Whoa!” Roman exclaimed over and over again as he watched the video.