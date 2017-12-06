By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s hard to think about wildfire when the temperature is in the 30s.
But the reality is we have an elevated fire danger across a large part of Colorado right now, in particular, on the eastern plains where wind will be an issue over the next few days.
Drought has been expanding across Colorado in recent weeks due to a blocking ridge of high pressure over the west which is keeping major storm systems away.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Nov. 30, a third of Colorado was reporting abnormally dry conditions with the western slope experiencing moderate drought conditions.
A new drought update is expected on Thursday, Dec. 7.
