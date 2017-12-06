Filed Under:City of Denver, Local TV, Michael Hancock, My Denver PRIME, Recreation Centers

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver wants to help all residents stay active, regardless of age.

On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced My Denver PRIME, which is a new program that provides residents age 60 and older access to its recreation centers and pools free of charge.

my denver prime 12vo frame 343 Denver Hopes To Keep Everyone Active Regardless Of Age

(credit: CBS)

That includes all drop-in classes like Jazzercise.

hancock jazzercise Denver Hopes To Keep Everyone Active Regardless Of Age

(credit: CBS)

For Hancock, it’s a personal decision.

my denver prime 12vo frame 202 Denver Hopes To Keep Everyone Active Regardless Of Age

(credit: CBS)

“I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, you know you’re staying in this house and you’re not very active. You need to get out.’ And at this time, she was living across the street from a rec center. I said, ‘Why don’t you walk across to the center and get involved in a rec.’ And she said, ‘I can’t afford that membership.'”

my denver prime 12vo frame 52 Denver Hopes To Keep Everyone Active Regardless Of Age

(credit: CBS)

Hancock says just like the free program for kids 5-18 as part of My Denver Card, the cost of membership should’t keep older adults out of recreation centers.

my denver prime 12vo frame 862 Denver Hopes To Keep Everyone Active Regardless Of Age

(credit: CBS)

For the month of December, all Denver rec centers are free for everyone 60 and older. Starting in January 2018, those using the My Denver PRIME will need proof of residency.

my denver prime 12sot frame 387 Denver Hopes To Keep Everyone Active Regardless Of Age

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch