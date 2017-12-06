DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver wants to help all residents stay active, regardless of age.
On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced My Denver PRIME, which is a new program that provides residents age 60 and older access to its recreation centers and pools free of charge.
That includes all drop-in classes like Jazzercise.
For Hancock, it’s a personal decision.
“I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, you know you’re staying in this house and you’re not very active. You need to get out.’ And at this time, she was living across the street from a rec center. I said, ‘Why don’t you walk across to the center and get involved in a rec.’ And she said, ‘I can’t afford that membership.'”
Hancock says just like the free program for kids 5-18 as part of My Denver Card, the cost of membership should’t keep older adults out of recreation centers.
For the month of December, all Denver rec centers are free for everyone 60 and older. Starting in January 2018, those using the My Denver PRIME will need proof of residency.