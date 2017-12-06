DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Police officer will say granting a young girl’s wish to go after the bad guys is one of the highlights of his year.
Corporal Tim Scudder and six-year-old Olivia shared more than just their church community. They shared a love for law enforcement.
“She was totally thrilled,” Scudder said. “To catch bad guys, she was very excited about it.”
Olivia had terminal cancer, and Scudder pledged to fulfill her dream to become an officer.
Now, months after her death, Corporal Scudder still keeps a picture of her in his phone.
“We became friends,” Scudder said.
Corporal Scudder was recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty Together 4 Colorado’s kids.
“When we get to see a little girl going through a lot of pain and make them smile, it makes my heart happy too,” Scudder said.