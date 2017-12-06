By Alaina Brandenburger

Holiday shopping season is dwindling, but there is still time to get a one-of-a-kind gift for everyone in your life. Though many holiday markets and craft fairs are held in November, there are some great ones that run a little longer through the season.

These markets offer the chance to find artisan gifts of all types from hand crafted jewelry to food. Grab your boots and head over to one of these holiday markets to check more people off of your shopping list.

Denver Christkindl Market

Skyline Park

1601 Arapahoe St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 837-1146

www.denverchristkindlmarket.com

For 17 years, the Denver Christkindl Market has been a holiday staple on the 16th Street Mall. The festival runs from Nov. 17 – Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Along with artisan gifts and food from a variety of vendors, the Chistkindl Market also features live entertainment, which includes the Chalet Dancers, the Denver Philharmonic, Too Many Trombones and many more. It servers as a fun way to spend a lunch hour or a leisurely day Downtown, and you might find the perfect gift.

Olde Golden Christmas

809 15th St.

Golden, CO 80401

(303) 279-3922

www.visitgolden.com/olde-golden-christmas-holiday-calendar 809 15th St.Golden, CO 80401(303) 279-3922

Throughout December, Olde Golden is transformed into a holiday wonderland with decorations, parades, carolers, theatre and much more. Olde Golden Christmas also features a Holiday Art Market at which you can find beautiful gifts by various artists. The art market also features demos, which makes for a fun way to learn how to make your own gifts. Santa has been known to pop up at various shops throughout Olde Golden as well. Check out the Chamber of Commerce website to find out where he will be.

Friday Night Bazaar

1717 E. 39th Ave.

Denver, CO 80205

www.denverbazaar.com 1717 E. 39th Ave.Denver, CO 80205

December 8 marks the last Friday Night Bazaar of the season, and you shouldn’t miss it. Hosted in the RiNo neighborhood, this bazaar offers visitors the chance to find merchandise from local boutiques and taste test food from local restaurants all while being entertained. This market is immensely popular in the RiNo neighborhood, because you can kick back and mingle while shopping and dining. It is a fun and cheerful place to shop, so you can take some of the stress out of holiday shopping. Log on and get tickets.

Related: Top Shopping in Denver’s RiNo Neighborhood

Horseshoe Holiday Market at Belmar

7244 W. Bonfils Lane

Lakewood, CO 80226

www.horseshoemarket.com 7244 W. Bonfils LaneLakewood, CO 80226

Horseshoe Market is a popular pop-up flea market that hosts events around the city, and it’s taking over Belmar for the month of December. The temporary retail location will feature a curated selection of gifts, crafts and other items, as well as food. On December 16 and 17, the Horseshoe Holiday Market will expand with a special pop up event that features a wider selection of vendors. The pop up event will also feature live music and entertainment.

Last Chance Gift Fest

9595 Nelson Road

Longmont, CO 80501

(303) 682-6762

www.coloradoevents.org/last-chance-gift-fest 9595 Nelson RoadLongmont, CO 80501(303) 682-6762

If you’ve still got some shopping left to do, mark your calendar for the Last Chance Gift Fest on Dec. 17. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Boulder County Fairgrounds will host this market, which features over 160 vendors with plenty of gift options. There is much to choose from including clothing, jewelry, works of art and more, and a holiday concert will also be held, providing entertainment. Take advantage of this large holiday market to find unique gifts, decorations and more.

Related: Top Flea Markets in Denver