WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people have been arrested in the case of a service dog shot during a robbery.

suspects 2 Arrested, Suspected In Shooting Of Service Dog

Jemelle Adams and Jasmine Martinez (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

That dog, Nalla, had to have a leg amputated as a result.

dog shot assault 6pkg frame 2254 2 Arrested, Suspected In Shooting Of Service Dog

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened last month at the American Motel in Wheat Ridge. The victims told CBS4 two people barged into their room and stole prescription drugs. The dog was shot while trying to protect its owner.

dog shot assault 6pkg frame 208 2 Arrested, Suspected In Shooting Of Service Dog

Surveillance video from the motel (credit: CBS)

Jasmine Martinez and Jemelle Adams now face charges including violent crimes using a weapon, burglary and menacing.

Martinez is also suspected in a car theft case in Arapahoe County, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Nalla’s owners with the veterinary costs.

