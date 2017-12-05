Weather Satellite Built In Colorado On Its Way To Florida

Filed Under: GOES-S, Jefferson County, Littleton, Lockheed Martin, Weather Satellites

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A satellite built in Colorado is on its way to Cape Canaveral, and once it launches it should help bring even better weather forecasts.

The GOES-S is a sibling to GOES-R that was launched in late 2016. Together the satellites will monitor Earth’s oceans, land and atmosphere providing weather forecasting, storm tracking and climate information.

360 degree video released by Lockheed Martin shows testing done on GOES-R in the company’s facility in Littleton.

On Monday the satellite was loaded onto a big Air Force jet at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

GOES-S is expected to launch from Cape Canaveral in March and should be operational for at least 10 years.

Up next will be GOES-T, which is scheduled to be launched in 2020.

