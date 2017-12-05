DENVER (CBS4) – A former Denver police officer critically hurt on the job is using his experiences to help a California sheriff’s deputy hurt in the Las Vegas massacre.
Officer John Adsit was run over by a car while escorting student protesters in January 2014.
He, along with a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy injured in the line of duty, is working to get Deputy Jason McMillan an Action TrackChair to help with his recovery.
Deputy McMillan was hurt while shielding his girlfriend during the Las Vegas shooting in October.
To donate, visit AdsitStrong.org.