By Matt Kroschel

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – You may not remember June 4, 2004 but you have probably seen the dramatic images from that day.

It was the sunny summer day when a man inside an armored covered bulldozer attacked the small town of Granby.

Now a decade later a man who witnessed the destruction first hand is hoping his newly published book will offer insight into the chaos.

“I thought, ‘My God, that looks like some sort of science fiction Darth Vader contraption rolling down the street,” author Partick Brower said. “It was very ominous.”

Brower was working at the local newspaper on that now infamous day in 2004 when “all hell broke loose” in the rural town in Grand County.

The images of the armored bulldozer slowly and purposefully crossing town destroying targeted buildings along the way are still difficult to watch.

“It took a sharp right turn and destroyed the building,” Brower said. “I was in it at the time, walls crumbling around me, and I ran out of the office with another editor who was with me.”

The man behind the machine was local resident Marvin “Marc” Heemeyer. He took his own life after causing millions of dollars in damage in the town. As our CBS4 cameras from our helicopter captured SWAT teams moving in, the bulldozer became stuck in rubble and the ordeal ended. The story has become the stuff of local folklore, some people still believe the man inside that dozer had valid reasons for his rampage, most remember the event with pain and sadness.

“I was on his list,” Brower said. “He knew where I lived. My wife was at home sleeping with our youngest child so I ran home to get them out no matter what was going to happen.”

“Killdozer: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage” is now on book stands.

Tuesday, Brewer will host a book signing a decade in the making at the Granby library.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.