Hancock Receives Special Award From Conference Of Mayors

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has received a special award from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock was awarded the Small Business Advocate Award for his support of local entrepreneurs.

Mayor Michael Hancock (left) (credit: CBS)

More than 5,000 small businesses have started in the city since 2011.

“Today, 80 percent of all businesses of Denver are small businesses,” Hancock said. “They employ almost 50 percent of all the residents of this city.”

The award will help Denver get more resources and information to small business owners.

  1. Ken Charles (@KenCharles11) says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I hope he mentioned how proud he was of being a sanctuary city and the poor soul who was shot and killed at the Sheridan Station on the W Line by a twice deported illegal immigrant.

