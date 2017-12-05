Hancock Receives Special Award From Conference Of Mayors

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has received a special award from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock was awarded the Small Business Advocate Award for his support of local entrepreneurs.
More than 5,000 small businesses have started in the city since 2011.
“Today, 80 percent of all businesses of Denver are small businesses,” Hancock said. “They employ almost 50 percent of all the residents of this city.”
The award will help Denver get more resources and information to small business owners.
