Firefighters Hand Out New Winter Coats To Students

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Westminster are coming together for kids in need.

Crews on Monday handed out some brand new winter coats to children.

The firefighters set up shop at Skyline Vista Elementary School after raising almost $4,000 to purchase the coats with the help of the nonprofit Operation Warm.

Fourth Grader Jaiden Shane was among the students who were happy to have them.

“I was so excited because they called me down to the office and I thought I was getting a coat because it was freezing (outside),” Shane said. “I just wanted to say thank you for giving me this coat.”

Nearly 100 children from the school are now wearing new coats.

