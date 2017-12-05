DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is getting nearly $19 million in a settlement.
It sued online travel companies including Priceline and Orbitz for skipping out on tax bills.
The lawsuit claimed a total of nine travel companies weren’t paying the full amount of the city’s hotel tax.
The settlement covers ten years of taxes, plus penalties and interest.
Most of the money will go toward legal fees.
Another large amount will pay for construction at the convention center and affordable housing in the city.