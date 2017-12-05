DENVER (CBS4) – Republican representative Lori Saine was arrested at Denver International Airport for possessing a gun.
Saine, who represents District 63 in the Dacono and Firestone area, was stopped Tuesday. Denver Police confirms the arrest.
The charge of carrying a weapon in a transportation facility is a sixth-degree felony.
The case will be turned over to the Denver DA’s office for any possible charges.
She sponsored a bill in the 2017 legislative session to repeal prohibitions on ammunition magazines. That bill died in committee.
Saine serves on three committees, the Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources Committee, the Legislative Council, and the Legislative Audit Committee.