Filed Under:Denver, Denver International Airport, Denver Police, Local TV, Lori Saine

DENVER (CBS4) – Republican representative Lori Saine was arrested at Denver International Airport for possessing a gun.

Saine, who represents District 63 in the Dacono and Firestone area, was stopped Tuesday. Denver Police confirms the arrest.

lori saine from colorado general assembly Colorado State Representative Arrested At DIA

(credit: Colorado General Assembly)

The charge of carrying a weapon in a transportation facility is a sixth-degree felony.

The case will be turned over to the Denver DA’s office for any possible charges.

She sponsored a bill in the 2017 legislative session to repeal prohibitions on ammunition magazines. That bill died in committee.

Saine serves on three committees, the Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources Committee, the Legislative Council, and the Legislative Audit Committee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch