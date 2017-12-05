Charitable Giving The Theme On Tuesday — ‘Colorado Gives Day’

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, a chance for people to help nonprofit organizations across the state.
When the clock stuck midnight, the 10th annual Colorado Gives Day began. It’s an annual statewide movement that raises money online for charities, in an effort to increase philanthropy in Colorado.
The event began in 2007. Since then, organizers say people have donated close to $200 million to different nonprofit organizations. This year there are more than 2,000 charities and fundraising pages you can chose from.
The campaign also features a $1 million incentive fund, which will be divided among every nonprofit that receives a donation on Tuesday.
Organizers say not only does this event raise money, it may introduce someone to a new charity that they never knew about.
If you would like to donate, visit www.coloradogives.org.
