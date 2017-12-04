COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos lineman Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Gay Wedding Cake

Filed Under: Charlie Craig, Dave Mullins, Jack Phillips, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Local TV, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Supreme Court

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Supreme Court of the United States will take up the case of a Lakewood cake shop owner who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

The nation’s highest court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday.

Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips says making the cake goes against his religious beliefs.

scotus wedding cake 10pkg frame 230 Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Gay Wedding Cake

Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood (credit: CBS)

The case of Masterpiece Cakeshop versus Colorado Civil Rights Commission began five years ago when Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins asked Phillips to make a cake for their wedding reception.

scotus wedding cake 10pkg frame 635 Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Gay Wedding Cake

(credit: CBS)

Phillips refused, saying his cakes are artistic expression and that creating a cake celebrating gay marriage violates his religious beliefs.

scotus wedding cake 10pkg frame 764 Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Gay Wedding Cake

Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins (credit: CBS)

“American citizens should not be compelled to create expression or to say things that are deeply at odds with their beliefs,” said Phillips attorney Nicole Martin.

But the ACLU argues Colorado law bars any business, open to the public, from refusing service based on sexual orientation.

The case will be decided by a Supreme Court that now includes Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch. In previous rulings, Gorsuch has erred on the side of religious liberty.

scotus wedding cake 10pkg frame 1044 Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Gay Wedding Cake

Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood (credit: CBS)

This is one of several similar cases across the country. If the court sides with Phillips, it not only means that bakers can refuse to make cakes for gay marriages, but florists and photographers, also considered artists, can refuse to provide wedding services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch