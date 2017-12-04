COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos lineman Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Battle Continues Over Red Rocks Trees, Planters

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– The battle over the future of the trees and planters at Red Rocks Amphitheatre continues.

The Landmark Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday to vote on the city’s proposal to restore four planter boxes at Red Rocks.

The current proposal involves filling half of four planter boxes with concrete, then either moving or replacing the trees to the outer half of the boxes.

There would also be an additional guardrail added to the box to bring the standing area up to code.

The city says the pilot project is meant to restore the historic flower boxes without unnecessarily destroying trees, but Friends of Red Rocks fear the future consequences.

They worry that if those four planter boxes are paved, it would open the door to convert more planter boxers into corporate seating in the future.

“There’s been a lot of changes that have happened at Red Rocks and FORR has supported many of them. We’re not opposed to every change at Red Rocks, but this is one thing where an inch is a mile,” said Lisa Klotz of Friends of Red Rocks.

Klotz delivered a stack of petitions with over 6,200 signatures and thousands of postcards to the Webb Municipal Office Building Monday morning.

She says losing the vote Tuesday would be a blow, but not a defeat. Klotz said FORR would continue to keep fighting for every future planter box that’s threatened.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

