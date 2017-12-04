Latest Forecast: Cold And Blustery Monday With Wind Gusts To 40 mph

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range Sunday night will keep temperatures 30-35 degrees colder Monday afternoon compared to Sunday. Plus northwesterly winds gusting to around 40 mph will cause wind chills to stay in the 20s.

Precipitation associated with the front will be limited to the mountains where will 1-4 inches of additional snowfall is possible through around noon. As of early Monday morning, most ski areas were reporting 2-5 inches of snow.

The wind will relax Monday night and that will lead to even colder temperatures for Tuesday morning. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will start the day in the teens Tuesday which is near normal for early December. The afternoon will bring highs in the middle 40s which is also near normal for the first week in December.

Looking further ahead, the only chance for precipitation in the metro area this week will be Thursday when a slight chance (20%) for snow develops. It seems unlikely at this time that any of us would see anything significant.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.