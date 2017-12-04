CU Reaches Sweet 16 In NCAA Volleyball; CSU Ousted

DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Colorado volleyball team advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament Saturday night.
The Buffs defeated 18th-ranked Baylor in straight sets, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20, on Baylor’s home court in Waco, Texas.
CU, 24-9, moves on to play No. 5 Nebraska at noon Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.
The CSU women fell to fourth-ranked Stanford, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9. It was the first time this season the Rams had been swept.
Stanford will play Wisconsin late Friday.