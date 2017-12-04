CodeRED System Brings Emergency Notification To Cell, Email

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– On Monday, Jefferson and Broomfield Counties tested their emergency notification system.
People living in those areas can expect to see notifications on their cell phones as well as messages sent by email.
It’s all part of the plan to test the emergency system they launched last year called CodeRED.
Landlines are already included in those emergency alerts but many people have ditched their landlines for cellphones.
With CodeRED, cellphones and emails can be used for contacting those who live in the alert area. The alerts include emergency information that ranges from evacuation notices to missing child alerts.
The testing started at 9 a.m. Monday and included all registered landlines, cellphones and emails in Jefferson and Broomfield Counties.
Parts of Adams and Clear Creek Counties were also included in the test which was estimated to take several hours.
CodeRED is also capable of sending messages to specific neighborhoods.