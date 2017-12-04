COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos lineman Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Bikers Loaded With Toys Roar Into Action For Annual Donation

Filed Under: Aurora, Children's Hospital, Gift Donation, Local TV, Toy Run

By Jeff Todd

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Motorcycles weighed down with giant stuffed animals and toys lined the streets and filled the parking lot of the Children’s Hospital for an annual gift of giving like no other.

“It’s just so cool,” said Caleb Aldrich as the lobby of Children’s Hospital was teeming with families, Santa, gifts, and bikers. “My favorite thing I saw was motorcycles and the parade.”

childrens toy run 10vo frame 644 Bikers Loaded With Toys Roar Into Action For Annual Donation

(credit: CBS)

The 32nd annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Toy Run saw huge crowds and excitement is it kicked off the holiday season.

childrens toy run 10vo frame 74 Bikers Loaded With Toys Roar Into Action For Annual Donation

(credit: CBS)

“I’ve been with them for 17 years that I’ve been doing it. It’s a great chance to give back to the community,” said Wes Thompson with the Rocky Mountain Harley Hog Chapter. “It just means so much to the kids and they’re all coming down and talking to us, it’s awesome.”

childrens toy run 10vo frame 284 Bikers Loaded With Toys Roar Into Action For Annual Donation

(credit: CBS)

Hundreds if not thousands of people dropped off toys and stuffed animals. Giant bins filled the lobby of the hospital.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“It’s fantastic to have the community support the hospital like this,” said Heather Aldrich, Caleb’s mom.

childrens toy run 10vo frame 434 Bikers Loaded With Toys Roar Into Action For Annual Donation

(credit: CBS)

“I can say as a parent spending time at the hospital with our child during the holidays. It’s just amazing to have so many people donate toys.”

“We love the bikes, we know the kids love the bikes and see the kids light up when we show up, that makes it all worthwhile right there,” Thompson said.

childrens toy run 10vo frame 194 Bikers Loaded With Toys Roar Into Action For Annual Donation

(credit: CBS)

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch