Bikers Loaded With Toys Roar Into Action For Annual Donation

By Jeff Todd

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Motorcycles weighed down with giant stuffed animals and toys lined the streets and filled the parking lot of the Children’s Hospital for an annual gift of giving like no other.

“It’s just so cool,” said Caleb Aldrich as the lobby of Children’s Hospital was teeming with families, Santa, gifts, and bikers. “My favorite thing I saw was motorcycles and the parade.”

The 32nd annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Toy Run saw huge crowds and excitement is it kicked off the holiday season.

“I’ve been with them for 17 years that I’ve been doing it. It’s a great chance to give back to the community,” said Wes Thompson with the Rocky Mountain Harley Hog Chapter. “It just means so much to the kids and they’re all coming down and talking to us, it’s awesome.”

Hundreds if not thousands of people dropped off toys and stuffed animals. Giant bins filled the lobby of the hospital.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“It’s fantastic to have the community support the hospital like this,” said Heather Aldrich, Caleb’s mom.

“I can say as a parent spending time at the hospital with our child during the holidays. It’s just amazing to have so many people donate toys.”

“We love the bikes, we know the kids love the bikes and see the kids light up when we show up, that makes it all worthwhile right there,” Thompson said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.