2 Sons Found, 2 Daughters Remain Missing

By Rick Sallinger

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Micha Coltharp, the mother of the missing children tearfully told CBS4 her two boys have been recovered, but that her two daughters still missing.

They had not been heard from since Sept. 13.

“I’m so unbelievably happy to talk to my boys and they are okay and so sorry for my girls and it’s so sad they are suffering and they don’t have each other or their parents,” she told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

She had legal custody of the children after a recent divorce.

She said the boys were found along with the parents of her ex-husband John Coltharp during a raid of a suspected polygamist compound in Iron County, Utah.

She said they had been living in a restored storage shed that had a window.

A tip was supplied that led to the raid. She had grown up and lived in Highlands Ranch, attending Mountain Vista High School.utah kidnapping 2 Sons Found, 2 Daughters Remain Missing

The family fears that Coltharp gave the girls, Hatti, 4, and Dina, 9, to Samuel Shaffer. Shaffer is a self-proclaimed “prophet.” The family says he and Coltharp were involved in cult like activities.

