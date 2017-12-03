Police Investigating After Body Found Near Creek

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Creek, Suspicious Death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.

A man’s body was found along the bank of Fountain Creek, under the bridge at 400 East Fountain Boulevard, on Sunday morning.

“Detectives with the Violent Crimes unit have responded to investigate this incident as a suspicious death,” police stated.

The investigation was expected to have the westbound lanes of the 400 block of E. Fountain Blvd. closed until approximately 7 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

