Snowboarder Hits Tree At Monarch, Dies

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old snowboarder from Ohio died Saturday after colliding with a tree on an expert run at Monarch Ski Area.

A news release from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office states Collin J. Zak was pronounced at the scene of the accident despite resuscitation efforts by Monarch Ski Patrol members and Chaffee County EMS paramedics.

The sheriff’s office said Zak was a native of Ohio but currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Witnesses told investigators Zak collided with a tree on the Mirage run. Mirage is shown on maps of the ski area as expert terrain.

Zak was wearing a helmet at the time.

 

