Fire Guts Littleton Home

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – An early morning fire destroyed a home in Littleton Sunday and damaged neighbors’ homes on either side.

The husband, wife and young son inside the residence in the 5900 block of South Quail Way were able to evacuate the structure safely.

West Metro Fire Rescue reported the home was “fully involved” with fire when its units arrived on scene.

The home is likely a total loss and is still too unsafe at this time for investigators to enter.

The cause and origin of the blaze is still under investigation, though a WMFR spokesman tells CBS4 the fire appears to have started toward the rear of the house, possibly on the deck.

Two dogs are still missing.

Damage to the neighbors’ houses was described as minor to moderate.

