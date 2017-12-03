CSU To Play Marshall In New Mexico Bowl

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State University football team will play the University of Marshall in the 2017 Gildan New Mexico Bowl, it was announced Saturday.

The teams will face one another Saturday, Dec. 16th.

Both teams are 7-5 this year.

It will be the Rams’ third appearance in the New Mexico Bowl. They won both previous games — 40-35 over Fresno State in 2008 and 48-45 over Washington State in 2013.

Marshall’s Thundering Herd has played in 12 bowls in the last two decades, compiling a 10-2 mark. The team has lost only once in its last 11 bowl games.

This year’s squad finished third in Conference USA’s East Division and lost four of its last five games.

The Rams have reached bowls in each of the last four seasons but have lost three of them, including a 61-50 defeat to Idaho in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

This season, CSU finished second in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division after losing three of its last four games.