Broncos Lose 8th Game In A Row

MIAMI (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos lost their 8th straight game on Sunday in Miami.

That hasn’t happened since 1967, when the Broncos ended up losing 9 games in a row.

Broncos offense struggled after making multiple mistakes in the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw two interceptions in the first half and a snap by center Matt Paradis went over Siemian’s head in the end zone. Siemian threw it out of bounds, preventing a Dolphins touchdown, but the Dolphins got a safety for 2 points.

The struggles continued in the second half.

When it rains it pours. Siemian sacked for 14 yards, then punt is blocked. They're running out of new ways to screw up. #4Broncos — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) December 3, 2017

The Broncos were 0-10 on third down conversions in the first three quarters and the defense was out-scoring the offense.

At the end of the 3rd quarter:

Broncos Defense 6

Broncos Offense 3#4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 3, 2017

Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders Thomas had one catch between them early in the fourth quarter. Thomas made his second reception of the game late in the fourth quarter.

Siemian threw another interception in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins scored a touchdown on the very next play.

And on the very next play the Dolphins just put the nail in the coffin. Cutler to Stills for the TD. 33-9 Miami is up 10:21. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 3, 2017

The Dolphins went ahead with an onside kick, despite their large lead, sparking questions from sports reporters.

Does Gase hate Joseph? What’s going on with the onside kick? — Mark Haas (@markhaastv) December 3, 2017

That's just a massive sign of disrespect. Holy crap. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 3, 2017

After a fumble by Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone, the Dolphins scored another safety in the fourth quarter, making the score 35-9.

One game. Two safeties. Your 2017 Denver Broncos. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 3, 2017

Great stat on the broadcast: 2 safeties and an INT returned for a TD first time in NFL since 11/5/61. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 3, 2017

The final score was 35-9.