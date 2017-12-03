Broncos Lose 8th Game In A Row

MIAMI (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos lost their 8th straight game on Sunday in Miami.
That hasn’t happened since 1967, when the Broncos ended up losing 9 games in a row.
Broncos offense struggled after making multiple mistakes in the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw two interceptions in the first half and a snap by center Matt Paradis went over Siemian’s head in the end zone. Siemian threw it out of bounds, preventing a Dolphins touchdown, but the Dolphins got a safety for 2 points.
The struggles continued in the second half.
The Broncos were 0-10 on third down conversions in the first three quarters and the defense was out-scoring the offense.
Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders Thomas had one catch between them early in the fourth quarter. Thomas made his second reception of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Siemian threw another interception in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins scored a touchdown on the very next play.
The Dolphins went ahead with an onside kick, despite their large lead, sparking questions from sports reporters.
After a fumble by Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone, the Dolphins scored another safety in the fourth quarter, making the score 35-9.
The final score was 35-9.