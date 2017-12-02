CSU, CU Squads Advance To Second Round Of NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Filed Under: Boulder, Colorado State University, CSU Rams, Denver, Fort Collins, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, University of Colorado, University of Denver, Waco

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State University and University of Colorado volleyball teams scored wins Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball Tournament.

The Rams, ranked 23rd in the nation, defeated the University of Michigan in four sets.

CSU beat Michigan in Fort Collins in early September.

CSU will face third-ranked Stanford in Palo Alto Saturday at 7p.m.

The Buffs face Baylor in Waco, Texas, also at 7 p.m.

CU cruised past James Madison in three sets Friday night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-12.

The University of Denver’s team dropped its first-round match in Los Angeles to Cal-Poly in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch