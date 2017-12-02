CSU, CU Squads Advance To Second Round Of NCAA Volleyball Tournament

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State University and University of Colorado volleyball teams scored wins Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball Tournament.
The Rams, ranked 23rd in the nation, defeated the University of Michigan in four sets.
CSU beat Michigan in Fort Collins in early September.
CSU will face third-ranked Stanford in Palo Alto Saturday at 7p.m.
The Buffs face Baylor in Waco, Texas, also at 7 p.m.
CU cruised past James Madison in three sets Friday night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-12.
The University of Denver’s team dropped its first-round match in Los Angeles to Cal-Poly in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.