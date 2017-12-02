Former Deputy Teaches Coloradans How to Survive Mass Shooting

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy is teaching Coloradans how to survive in the case of an active shooter situation.

TAC*ONE Consulting, founded by Joe Deedon, a former law enforcement officer, offered a seminar Saturday and Sunday in the Tanner Gun Show at the Denver Merchandise Mart.

Anyone who paid the $11 admission fee for the gun show was invited to attend the training session.

Deedon offered practical information and demonstrated role-play maneuvers to help prepare both armed and unarmed individuals.

As the number of mass casualty shootings increases, the need for shooter response training is also rising, experts said.

Deedon said the demographics of today’s active shooter are changing.

“It could be anybody… you never know,” Deedon told attendees.

Deadly shootings like the recent tragedies in a Texas church, a Las Vegas stadium, and a Thornton Walmart typically occur before the average three to five minutes it takes for police to arrive on scene, Deedon said.

For that reason, he wants the general public to know how to respond to improve their chances for survival.

“The biggest thing is just to have a plan and situation awareness,” Deedon told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “If you can evacuate, (that’s the) best case scenario. Moving target, if an open area, just keep moving. If you can get off the ‘X’ (what we call it) in these first fifteen seconds, you’re probably going to live,” Deedon added.

Amanda Hardin was among about 40-people who attended Saturday’s workshop.

“We (women) are generally of smaller stature than the men,” Hardin said. “And if we have some proper training, we can absolutely save ourselves, save our families, and save other people’s lives.”

For those interested who were unable to attend Saturday’s seminar, TAC*ONE Consulting is scheduled to put on the same seminar again Sunday at the Denver Merchandise Mart from 11am-1pm.

Saturday’s class was the first class of its type ever offered at the Tanner Gun Show, which advertises itself as the largest gun show in Colorado.

Deedon was employed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for eight years and was a member of its SWAT team. He responded to the 2006 shooting at Platte Canyon High School and the 2008 incident at Deer Creek Middle School, and has received multiple commendations for his performance.