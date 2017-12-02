Mother Of Murder Suspect Arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of a man arrested in a woman’s disappearance has herself been jailed for a robbery that allegedly involves both her sons.

Sara Lucas, 49, was taken into custody at 8 p.m. by Pueblo Police Department officers, according to PPD. She’s being held on a no-bond warrant for robbery.

Pueblo PD says the robbery occurred September 1st in the 1100 block of W. Mesa Avenue.

Lucas’s two sons, Dushon Lucas, 19, and Donthe Lucas, 25, were both arrested mid-November on charges related to the same robbery.

Friday, Pueblo PD and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations announced additional charges against Donthe Lucas regarding the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling. Lucas faces First Degree Murder and is being held without bond.

Authorities would not say what changed in the Schelling case.

Schelling went missing in 2013. It’s believed she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her ex-boyrfriend, Donthe Lucas, that she was pregnant.

Her body has not been found.