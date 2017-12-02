Latest Forecast: Dry Start To The Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Dry air is pushing in over Colorado to get the weekend started. On the weather map a flat ridge of high pressure will slow down the progress of moisture from a Arizona low pressure area and keep cooler air from Wyoming from moving southward. The result, a mild day on the plains and a windy, dry day in the mountains.

There is a trough of low pressure moving into the Pacific northwest this weekend. This trough will begin to push toward the northern Rockies Sunday into Monday. This will get rain and snow started in the mountains and the western slope Sunday afternoon. That moisture will change to all snow overnight into Monday morning. The center of this storm system will be in Wyoming and at this time it looks like southern Wyoming may see 6 to 12 inches of snow near the Laramie Range and mountains around I-80. For the Colorado mountains amounts will be less than that.

Denver and the eastern plains may see a shot of rain mixed with snow on Monday as trough passes by. Along with that cooler temperatures will settle in. Highs on Monday for the Denver and our surrounding suburbs will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 to start next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will clear out but, remain on the chilly side.

