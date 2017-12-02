Possible Options For Hughes Stadium Site Include Open Space, Housing, Music Venue

Week 13 Injury Report: Banged Up Broncos Missing Key Players On Both Sides Of The Ball Against MiamiThe Denver Broncos (3-8) are bringing a team with depth problems on the offensive and defensive line to play the Miami Dolphins (4-7), who are also facing injury issues. Both teams are looking to snap multi-game losing streaks. Look for Jay Cutler to face off against the team that drafted him in 2006. The Broncos will have problems up front as the team has listed four players as offcially out. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have also listed four players as out for Sunday's match up.