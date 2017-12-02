Possible Options For Hughes Stadium Site Include Open Space, Housing, Music Venue

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– What does the future hold for the site of Hughes Stadium? Colorado State University is surveying those who live in Fort Collins.

CSU’s Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium was replaced by a new on-campus stadium this year.

img 0140 Possible Options For Hughes Stadium Site Include Open Space, Housing, Music Venue

Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins (credit: CBS)

Hughes Stadium opened on September 28, 1968, off Overland Trail in west Fort Collins and it closed last November.

img 4857 Possible Options For Hughes Stadium Site Include Open Space, Housing, Music Venue

Sonny Lubick Field at CSU (credit: CBS)

The CSU Board of Governors voted unanimously to demolish the stadium last month.

CSU asked 700 people for their feedback. The Coloradan reports that some of the suggestions include turning the land into open space, housing or even a performance venue.

