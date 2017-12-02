Metro Area Offers Diverse Holiday Celebrations

DENVER (CBS4) – The holiday season is under way in Denver, and there are hundreds of ways to celebrate. VISIT Denver has pulled together all those diverse offerings under the Mile High Holidays moniker.
LINK: Mile High Holidays
Theater lovers can see classics like “A Christmas Carol” and “The Santaland Diaries” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. “Elf The Musical” tours through town from December 13-17. The Colorado Ballet offers another Christmas classic in its traditional performance of “The Nutcracker.” The Colorado Symphony is performing its traditional Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and Colorado Christmas Concert, but on December 10th, the Symphony will do a special concert with Yo-Yo Ma. “Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum” at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is a Denver holiday favorite.
The entire city lights up for the holidays including special displays at the Zoo and Botanic Gardens.
Santa will be making appearances all over the city including in Santa’s Flight Academy at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, in Santa’s Village at Chatfield Farms Botanic Gardens, and in Santa’s Toy Factory in Southwest Plaza.
Olde Golden Christmas is like stepping back in time, or you can go back to the old country at the Denver Christkindl Market. The Denver Pavilions Holiday Carousel is a great way to recreate some childhood memories. Young children can make some lasting memories on The Polar Express Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum.