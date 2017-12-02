Alleged Shooter Skips Conviction, Now On Run

DENVER (CBS4) – A man was convicted by a jury Friday of Attempted Murder, but did not return to court to hear the verdict.

A warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Francisco Perez’s arrest.

Francisco Perez (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Perez was on trial for four separate counts of attempted murder and four felony counts of assault following a September 2015 argument that culminated in gunfire.

Perez was allegedly riding in a black Lincoln with another person when he fired his gun toward four people in another vehicle in the 4300 block of N. Tejon Street.  One person in the other vehicle suffered serious injuries from the incident.

A news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office states Perez was out of custody on bond but failed to return to court Friday for the last day of his trial that began on November 27th.

The verdict was announced late Friday afternoon despite his absence.

Perez, who may or may not be wearing glasses, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. Citizens should not approach him; call police instead.

 

