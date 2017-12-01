Wazee Supper Club To Close In 2 Months

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the oldest restaurants in LoDo announced this week that it will be closing its doors.

The owners of Wazee Supper Club‏, located at the corner of 15th Street and Wazee Street in Denver, say they will close the restaurant at the end of January.

Wazee Lounge & Supper Club has been around since the mid-1970s. It has been operated by owner Roadhouse Hospitality since 2015 but entrepreneur Juan Padro bought it and will now be opening a different restaurant in the historic space, according to wazeesupperclub.com.

The new restaurant will focus on French cuisine and it will be called Morin.

Lovers of the restaurant now have two months before dining there will become a memory.

OK guys! You're sad about out announcement – but we're actually still open until the end of January! Join us for lunch today! If you’re having a hard time choosing between a burger or #MacandCheese you don't have to sacrifice for just one. Try our delicious #Mac & #Cheese #burger pic.twitter.com/LNxdoMaFws — Wazee Supper Club (@WazeeSupperClub) December 1, 2017

Wazee Supper Club‏ has had numerous owners over the years, including the ownership group Gov. John Hickenlooper was part of during his days operating the Wynkoop Brewing Company and other eateries.

In 2014 former President Barack Obama visited the restaurant and dined with with people who had recently written him letters before heading over to the Wynkoop to play pool with Hickenlooper.

In 2010, CBSDenver.com featured the restaurant in its article “Best Places To Eat Near The Pepsi Center In Denver,” with the author writing the Wazee Supper Club “offers historic flare … and helps visitors take a journey into the past.” And “The menu offers pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and salads. Taking a seat in the restaurant’s loft provides a cool view of all the diners below.”