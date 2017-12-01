Twitter Buzzing Over More Sonic Booms, This Time In Florida

DENVER (CBS4) – Twitter was buzzing about loud booms once again on Friday, this time in Florida.
It’s just the latest in a slew of reports about ‘mystery booms’ from around the world.
Louds booms heard in Colorado on November 20th were later blamed on an oil storage tank that blew its lid around the same time the noises were reported.
RELATED: Mysterious Booms Around World Now Heard In Colorado
RELATED: Mystery ‘Boom’ Explained…?
Tweeters around Dayton Beach tagged NASA Friday afternoon asking if they were causing the noises. One tweet saying, “it scared the daylights out of us.”
A media outlet in Orlando, WESH-TV, reported that the sonic booms were believed to have been caused by the military flying F-15s.