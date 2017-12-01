Twitter Buzzing Over More Sonic Booms, This Time In Florida

Filed Under: Mystery Booms, Sonic Booms

DENVER (CBS4) – Twitter was buzzing about loud booms once again on Friday, this time in Florida.

It’s just the latest in a slew of reports about ‘mystery booms’ from around the world.

Louds booms heard in Colorado on November 20th were later blamed on an oil storage tank that blew its lid around the same time the noises were reported.

RELATED: Mysterious Booms Around World Now Heard In Colorado

RELATED: Mystery ‘Boom’ Explained…?

Tweeters around Dayton Beach tagged NASA Friday afternoon asking if they were causing the noises. One tweet saying, “it scared the daylights out of us.”

sound graph f97cb1b35bb116fa Twitter Buzzing Over More Sonic Booms, This Time In Florida

A sound graph from the USGS Lakeview Retreat near Centreville, Ala., shows a loud boom heard over Alabama at about 1:39 p.m. CST on Nov. 14. The cause of the boom is still unknown. (credit: NASA)

A media outlet in Orlando, WESH-TV, reported that the sonic booms were believed to have been caused by the military flying F-15s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch