Group Raises Money For Those In Need By Decorating Tables

DENVER (CBS4) – A group is coming Together 4 Colorado by decorating elaborate holiday tables.

It’s part of the annual “Tables Extraordinaire” fundraiser.

For 19 years, ladies from the Philoptochos Society from St. Catharine’s Greek Orthodox Church have been making table decorations.

It started with six members and has grown to 35.

Each one has a theme, and for two days, the church opens its doors and people get to snack on Greek food and check out the tables.

All the money collected helps the poor and those in need.

“We’ve been blessed with so many things, and we just have to give back and that’s kind of what we do, that’s what we all do, so it’s good,” Elaine Cladis of the Philoptochos Society said.

Elaine Cladis speaks with CBS4.

The group raises more than $50,000 from this event. It goes to organizations that help women and children, like the Champa House and “Streets Hope,” which helps those victimized by human trafficking.

