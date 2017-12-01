‘I Don’t Care:” Springs Parents Struggle With Forgiveness

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County, Local TV, Malik Murphy, melissa murphy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two months after the death of their two children, a Colorado couple struggles with the fact their other son is the suspected killer.

Investigators say Malik Murphy stabbed and killed his 5-year-old sister and 7-year-old brother as they were sleeping in October.

murphy3 I Dont Care: Springs Parents Struggle With Forgiveness

(credit: Murphy family)

He’s also accused of stabbing his father, who survived.

Court records show Malik wanted the house to himself.

Almost two months later, his mom and dad run through the events of that night and wonder if they could ever forgive him.

“I remember feeling that irritability from him, you know, when you look back and you think and you replay because that’s all we do,” his mother Melissa said. “I remember him being real annoyed, just that feeling off of him. I’ve got so much anger and hate for my own son that I loved with every fiber in my being so I don’t know. I don’t care.”

His parents say Malik had mental issues that lead to intensive therapy, mental hospital visits, and a trial of medications.

They haven’t seen him since the killings.

