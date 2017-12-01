TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Line Forms Days Ahead Of Release Of Special Stranahan’s Whiskey

Filed Under: Snowflake Whiskey, Stranahan's

DENVER (CBS4) – Whiskey fans are camping out at Stranahan’s whiskey distillery in Denver days ahead of a specialty small batch release.

line Line Forms Days Ahead Of Release Of Special Stranahans Whiskey

(credit: CBS)

The popular distiller’s Snowflake whiskey is aged for four years, and this holiday season only 1,400 bottles will be available.

snowflake2 Line Forms Days Ahead Of Release Of Special Stranahans Whiskey

(credit: CBS)

“Stranafans” come from near and far for the special booze, and on Friday CBS4 interviewed a whiskey fan in the line who drove for more than 15 hours to get to Colorado.

“We drove through the night from Madison, Wisconsin. It was a 16 hour trip,” said Mike Kirchhoff. “We wanted to be first in line.”

snowflake Line Forms Days Ahead Of Release Of Special Stranahans Whiskey

(credit: CBS)

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. There’s a limit of two bottles of Snowflake per person. They cost $100 each.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch