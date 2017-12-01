Line Forms Days Ahead Of Release Of Special Stranahan’s Whiskey

DENVER (CBS4) – Whiskey fans are camping out at Stranahan’s whiskey distillery in Denver days ahead of a specialty small batch release.
The popular distiller’s Snowflake whiskey is aged for four years, and this holiday season only 1,400 bottles will be available.
“Stranafans” come from near and far for the special booze, and on Friday CBS4 interviewed a whiskey fan in the line who drove for more than 15 hours to get to Colorado.
“We drove through the night from Madison, Wisconsin. It was a 16 hour trip,” said Mike Kirchhoff. “We wanted to be first in line.”
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. There’s a limit of two bottles of Snowflake per person. They cost $100 each.