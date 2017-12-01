Latest Forecast: Dry Weekend Before Shot Of Moisture

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Welcome to December!

Typically our 3rd snowiest month on average. Lets hope we see that develop because we have been so dry for the last few weeks.

snowiest months Latest Forecast: Dry Weekend Before Shot Of Moisture

There is a little moisture in the cards for Monday. But, between now and then we are looking at a mild-mannered start to the month.

On Friday we are looking at a weak high pressure ridge over the southern Rockies and a small storm system tracking across the northern Rockies. This system will produce a few snow showers over northern Colorado up into Wyoming. This will bring in passing clouds over Denver and the eastern plains during the day.

Denver will make it into the 60s for Friday through the weekend with strong winds in the foothills and the mountains expected for Friday.

The next chance for Colorado moisture will be a storm system moving in late on Sunday. This will bring in snow to the mountains Sunday afternoon and a chance for rain mixed with snow in Denver on Monday afternoon and evening.

5day Latest Forecast: Dry Weekend Before Shot Of Moisture

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

