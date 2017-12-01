CBS4 Viewer Captures Cool Lenticular Cloud With Funnel-Like Tail

Filed Under: Funnel Cloud, Jet Contrail, Lenticular Cloud, Mesocyclone

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Check out this cool cloud picture from Thursday afternoon!

cool pic CBS4 Viewer Captures Cool Lenticular Cloud With Funnel Like Tail

(credit: Chelsea Ali of Firestone)

It was taken by Chelsea Ali’s husband near Highway 85 between Fort Lupton and Platteville Thursday afternoon.

At first glance it looks like a mesocyclone (rotating thunderstorm) with a small funnel cloud, but it’s not.

cool pic 1 CBS4 Viewer Captures Cool Lenticular Cloud With Funnel Like Tail

(credit: Chelsea Ali of Firestone)

It’s a really cool lenticular cloud that mostly likely merged with a jet contrail thanks to strong wind and wind shear in the atmosphere. Wind shear is a change of wind speed, direction, or both, with height.

dp nazruqaassza CBS4 Viewer Captures Cool Lenticular Cloud With Funnel Like Tail

(credit: David Beerman from Erie)

The picture above is another vantage point of what is most likely the same cloud taken by David Beerman from Erie. You can clearly see the jet contrail being spread out by winds within the cloud.

24173833 10210888574710455 5492191357990538581 o CBS4 Viewer Captures Cool Lenticular Cloud With Funnel Like Tail

(credit: Stephen Brown of Brighton)

Stephen Brown from Brighton caught what he thinks is the same cloud and in the picture above and you can see a few other jet contrails in the sky.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

