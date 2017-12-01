A Look At The Fitzsimons Golf Course Development

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Time to tee off on the Fitzsimons Golf Course is winding down, it will officially close December 15th.

We’re now getting a look at will take its place once it’s closed. CBS4’s Dominic Garcia spoke to Steve VanNurden, the President & CEO of the Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority, which has been overseeing the transformation of the area since the base closed 20 years ago. He says what used to be the first hole will be part of what’s known as Bio Science 3, a facility for medical companies and startups.

“With the growth of the campus now it’s very important to keep the biotech part growing as rapidly as we can alongside the university and hospitals that continue to grow so we can build a world-class campus,” VanNurden said.

The growth of in the area has been rapid. VanNurden says in just 5 years the number of companies on campus has doubled in size. Down the road what was the rest of the course will part of the ever-expanding medical campus.

“This the fulfillment of when the army closed the base, the goal and objective of that was to build a biotech park that would create high paying jobs and start companies that would benefit patients someday”, VanNurden told CSB4.

Golfers may be saying goodbye to their course but the area will be dedicated to what Fitzsimons has always been known for…helping people.

“Even though it’s sad to end one era, it’s very exciting to start a new chapter in what this campus could be the next 20 years from now,” Van Nurden said.

During the last week of operation, the course will be offering big discounts. In a statement, the city of Aurora said, “In 1918 the course was built with three holes, all with greens made of sand. With that date in mind, we will be offering a $19.18 special during the final week of play at Fitzsimons Golf Course. Plus, get amazing deals at the pro-shop. Effective immediately Fitzsimons merchandise will be priced at only 10 % over cost. Here is a breakdown of the special rates valid December 9-15.”

