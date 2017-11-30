Surveillance Shows Deadly Hit & Run Suspect Car

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have released new surveillance images that show the suspect car leaving the scene of a deadly hit and run.

(credit: CBS)

Jason Barela was in the road at at West 13th Street and Otis Street near the Lakewood Country Club when a small white car hit him.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

Surveillance video shows the car stopped and then left the area.

Investigators are trying to find out the make and model of the car.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

Barela died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department with information.

