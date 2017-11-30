Surveillance Shows Deadly Hit & Run Suspect Car

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have released new surveillance images that show the suspect car leaving the scene of a deadly hit and run.
Jason Barela was in the road at at West 13th Street and Otis Street near the Lakewood Country Club when a small white car hit him.
Surveillance video shows the car stopped and then left the area.
Investigators are trying to find out the make and model of the car.
Barela died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department with information.