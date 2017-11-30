Got $700? Hit The Slopes At Sunlight

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Sunlight Mountain Resort announced the return of its $700 lift ticket. It is expected to be the highest priced one-day lift ticket in the country, if not the entire ski industry.
There’s a catch, Troy Hawks, director of marketing and sales writes in a news release about the promotion.
The Sunny 700 lift ticket includes a pair of limited edition Meier skis, in addition to skiing and snowboarding for an entire day at Sunlight and a day pass to either Glenwood Hot Springs, or Iron Mountain Hot Springs.
Employees at the small ski area are busy getting ready for opening day next month.
Hawks admits the most expensive lift ticket promotion is a bit cheeky and playful.
“It worked last year,” he writes. “We received a tremendous amount of attention and inquiries about the Sunny 700 lift ticket and sold a surprisingly high number of tickets.
LINK: Sunny 700 Lift Ticket
