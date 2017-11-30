Suspected Serial Killer Was Teased By Co-Workers About Looking Like Wanted Serial Killer

CBS Local — The man authorities have charged in the murders of four people in Tampa, Florida was reportedly teased by his coworkers about looking like the serial killer police had been looking for before his arrest.

Employees at the Ybor City McDonald’s where Howell Donaldson worked told the Tampa Bay Times that they made fun of the suspected serial killer’s resemblance to the drawing in police sketches.

“We would tease him and say he was the killer, because he looked like the pictures,” Gail Rogers told the Times. “I called him the killer to his face. He didn’t like that.”

The 24-year-old was captured after he reportedly gave a bag with a handgun in it to a coworker to hold for him. That’s when workers at the McDonald’s reported the loaded weapon to a Tampa police officer who was in the eatery at the time. When Donaldson returned for his gun, police were there waiting to arrest him.

Police have linked Donaldson’s .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun to the bullet casings found at the first three shootings in the Seminole Heights area. More than 5,000 tips were sent to police during the nearly two-month search for the suspected killer, who was apparently hiding in plain sight the entire time.