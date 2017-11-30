Police Departments Search For Suspect Who Shot At Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Police officers from Thornton, Adams County, Denver and Aurora departments were searching Thursday morning in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood for a man who fired a gun at a police car.
Via tweet, Thornton PD said one of its police cars was hit by gunfire overnight but no officers were injured.
According Matt Barnes, a spokesman for Thornton PD, an officer from his department came into contact early Thursday morning with a vehicle near 88th and Santa Fe Drive in Thornton. That vehicle, possible a white pickup truck, had been reported stolen out of Adams County.
Thornton’s officer followed it. Two people were inside. Once of them shot at the officer’s vehicle, hitting it.
Police caught up to the suspect vehicle at East 56th Avenue and Worchester Street in Montbello. One person was taken into custody there at 3:50 a.m.
A perimeter was established and a search began that involved a helicopter and K9 units.
A few hours later, the perimeter was lifted but there was no word of any other suspect arrested.