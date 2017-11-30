Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Leaves Game With Sprained Left Ankle

Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic

DENVER (AP) — Denver center Nikola Jokic left the Nuggets’ game Thursday night against Chicago with a sprained left ankle.

Jokic went down in the final minute of the first half when he drove to the basket and stepped on Jerian Grant’s foot.

Jokic hit two free throws before heading to the locker room with an obvious limp. The Nuggets said he would not return in the second half.

Jokic leads Denver with averages of 15.9 points and 11 rebounds. He had eight points, four rebounds and four assists against the Bulls.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

