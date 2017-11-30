Mountain Biking Pioneer Murder Trial Begins

SAGUACHE, Colo. (CBS4) – The murder mystery involving a mountain biking pioneer is finally before a judge.
Mountain biking pioneer Mike Rust was killed in 2009 but an arrest in the case wasn’t made until last year.
Charles Gonzales faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, as well as tampering with evidence and posession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Opening statements began Thursday.
Gonzales was taken into custody in June 2016 after Rust’s remains were found buried in the San Luis Valley in January.
Gonzalez has been cited for numerous crimes throughout Colorado, including robberies, burglaries and theft cases. He is currently serving a prison sentence in Canon City for an unrelated crime.