State Lawmaker Trying To Oust One Of His Own

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4)– A state lawmaker is trying to oust one of his own.

Rep. Matt Gray, a Democrat representing Broomfield, says he will introduce a resolution next month to expel Rep. Steve Lebsock, a Democrat representing Thornton.

If he’s successful, it would be only the second time in state history a lawmaker has been expelled at the state Capitol. The last time was in 1915. Rep. William Howland was accused of bribery and ultimately expelled for perjury.

Lebsock has been accused of sexually harassing several women. Two of them have filed formal complaints and others have made allegations in the media.

Lebsock says some of the allegations are exaggerated and others are false, “I am looking forward to that vote after my side of the story the truth actually comes out.”

Gray says he believes the accusers accounts, “All 100 legislators have a job, which is providing a safe place to work and holding people accountable who do not create that atmosphere.”

There will be a formal investigation of the allegations by a legislative committee or outside body before any vote. If the allegations are proven, then lawmakers can introduce a resolution. It takes two-thirds of the House to expel a member. In this case, a Democratic committee will then appoint someone to fill the seat.

Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran and Gov. John Hickenlooper have called for Lebsock to resign, but earlier this week he said he would remain in office.

Lebsock accused party leaders of backing one of his accusers, Rep. Faith Hill, a Democrat representing Westminster, simply because she is running for a Senate seat that could flip control of the chamber.

Lebsock is among several lawmakers who have been accused of sexual harassment or assault over the last few weeks. Leadership from both parties and both chambers will hold a meeting later this month to overhaul workplace harassment policies and procedures.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.