3 Mastiffs Rescued After Getting Stuck In Storm Drain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was an unprecedented sight for first responders in Jefferson County: three full-sized Mastiffs stuck in a storm drain.

dogs 1 3 Mastiffs Rescued After Getting Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

“Ever seen a mastiff in a storm drain? How about THREE of them in a storm drain? We hadn’t either til this week,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

dogs 4 3 Mastiffs Rescued After Getting Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office said the dogs escaped from their yard near W. Arlington Place and S. Zinnia Court, saw a culvert and ran in.

dogs 3 3 Mastiffs Rescued After Getting Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

“Dogs are funny and curious creatures who love exploring, especially when they’ve escaped their yard. At least this furry group brought their friends along when they ran into a culvert nearby,” the sheriff’s office joked on Facebook.

“Thankfully our friends at West Metro Fire Rescue were able to rescue them safely.”

mastiff 5 3 Mastiffs Rescued After Getting Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

“We’re happy this story had a happy ending for everyone. And whether you have four legs or two, we’ll be here if you need us, JeffCo,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

