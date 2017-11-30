London Got A Tiny Bit Of Snow And Everyone Lost It

LONDON (CBS4) – A tiny bit of snow fell in London on Thursday and people could not contain their excitement about it.

Many tweeted photos and videos of pitifully small amounts of snow.

(Editor’s note: We contacted Josie Rourke and she insisted we state the photo was intended to be ironic. We love her anyway.)

And finally its Snowing in London#Snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/uRuiwvfYvq — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 30, 2017

Despite the fact that people in many places (such as Colorado) would find the storm unremarkable, many Londoners were clearly pumped about it.

IT'S SNOWING IN LONDON. THE CITY IS HYSTERICAL. PANIC BUY MILK. PANIC BUY HUSKIES. PANIC BUY SNOW BOOZE. THE CITY IS DOOMED. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 30, 2017

People weren’t the only ones excited.

“Truffle Hunter” in North Yorkshire just about lost his mind.

What happens when your dog experiences snow for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/qYwe1Q4RdO — Jo Ellery (@elleryface) November 30, 2017

Unfortunately, the exciting event lasted only about 15 minutes.