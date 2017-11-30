London Got A Tiny Bit Of Snow And Everyone Lost It

LONDON (CBS4) – A tiny bit of snow fell in London on Thursday and people could not contain their excitement about it.
Many tweeted photos and videos of pitifully small amounts of snow.
(Editor’s note: We contacted Josie Rourke and she insisted we state the photo was intended to be ironic. We love her anyway.)
Despite the fact that people in many places (such as Colorado) would find the storm unremarkable, many Londoners were clearly pumped about it.
People weren’t the only ones excited.
“Truffle Hunter” in North Yorkshire just about lost his mind.
Unfortunately, the exciting event lasted only about 15 minutes.